Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $50.48 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $50,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

COP stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

