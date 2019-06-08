Eros International (EROS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 57443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eros International by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eros International by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eros International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eros International by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eros International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

