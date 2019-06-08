ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (SDYL) Plans $0.37 Monthly Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3721 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDYL opened at $88.75 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $92.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/etracs-monthly-pay-2xleveraged-sp-dividend-etn-sdyl-plans-0-37-monthly-dividend.html.

