Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $316,000 Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 32.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 211,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 30.0% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

FUN opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 1,151.68% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

