Evergy (EVRG) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $458,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $1,425,584.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.