Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 945,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Everi by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Everi had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $123.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

