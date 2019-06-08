Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.01 and last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 12775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Exco Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $328.14 million and a PE ratio of 9.50.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.12999995242105 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/exco-technologies-xtc-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-8-01.html.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.