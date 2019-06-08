Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,875,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,839,000 after purchasing an additional 290,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,548,000 after purchasing an additional 910,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,191,000 after purchasing an additional 907,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,743,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 643,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $985,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,889 shares of company stock worth $13,526,064. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $215.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.06 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

