Expanse Market Capitalization Reaches $1.82 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $26,002.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.