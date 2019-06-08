Falco Resources (FPC) Trading Down 7.8%

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 329,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 169,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Falco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Falco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.76.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

