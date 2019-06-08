Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.83 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $83,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,466 shares of company stock worth $1,716,402. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

