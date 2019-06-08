Federated Investors Inc. PA Trims Holdings in KB Home (KBH)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in KB Home were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of KB Home by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 50,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,782,725.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 983,838 shares of company stock worth $25,116,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.56 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

