Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 10th.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $573.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.26 million. On average, analysts expect Ferrellgas Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FGP stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

