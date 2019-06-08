FIL Ltd Has $119.11 Million Position in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $119,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 555,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 144,590 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,330,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $140,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

VVV stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 76.15%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FIL Ltd Has $119.11 Million Position in Valvoline Inc (VVV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/fil-ltd-has-119-11-million-position-in-valvoline-inc-vvv.html.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.