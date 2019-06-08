FIL Ltd Sells 4,613 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $79,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 456.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

NYSE:BNS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

