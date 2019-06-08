FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Savannah Resources (SAV)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAV stock opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. Savannah Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

