FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0351 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $10,753.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00401764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.65 or 0.02451946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00153050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004326 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

