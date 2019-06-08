First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) versus Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Financial Survey

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $293.04 million 3.64 $89.29 million $3.01 11.92 Glen Burnie Bancorp $16.21 million 1.86 $1.58 million N/A N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 30.44% 12.04% 1.56% Glen Burnie Bancorp 8.99% 4.32% 0.36%

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Bancorp pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and SBA loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letters of credit, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and Internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 101 branches, including 95 branches in North Carolina and 6 branches in South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services products, including wire transfer and ACH services, checkcards, and credit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

