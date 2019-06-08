First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FSFG traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.34.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 1,859 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,675.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $12,898.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $112,909 and sold 693 shares valued at $40,311. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Savings Financial Group worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

