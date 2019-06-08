First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 174,413 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174,413 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 315,892 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 595,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 282,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

PE stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,145,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

