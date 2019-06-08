First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.39 Million Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $74.98 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.07 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

