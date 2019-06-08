First Western Financial (MYFW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.23. First Western Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $20.95.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.