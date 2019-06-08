Flushing Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of FFIC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $601.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

