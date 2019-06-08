Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,326.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

