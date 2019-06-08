Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

GUT opened at $7.00 on Friday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

