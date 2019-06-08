GAM Holding AG Acquires 700 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,350 shares of company stock worth $5,841,929. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

