GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 924,254 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 64,861,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $161,774,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,752,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,219,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of DB stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

