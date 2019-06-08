Games Workshop Group (GAW) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,700 to GBX 4,750. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Games Workshop Group traded as high as GBX 4,774 ($62.38) and last traded at GBX 4,647 ($60.72), with a volume of 44689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,446 ($58.09).

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

