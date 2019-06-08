Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report sales of $289.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.41 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $254.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $1,619,349.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 758,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 743,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 563,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.