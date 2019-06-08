Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. VTB Capital raised shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

OGZPY stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Gazprom PAO has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.24.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.