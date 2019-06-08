GDL Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (GDL)

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

GDL Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GDL stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

