Genesco (GCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE:GCO opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $754.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.36 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Genesco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 476.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 303.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $146,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.