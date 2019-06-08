Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iRobot Co. (IRBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iRobot by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iRobot by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.12.

IRBT opened at $91.62 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,011,528.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,000,086.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,388 shares of company stock worth $12,012,183. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

