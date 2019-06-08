Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $26,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

KWR stock opened at $190.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $151.43 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.50%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

