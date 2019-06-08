GINcoin Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $25,395.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,967.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.04 or 0.03130485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.01467064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.04979467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01106134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00107045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.01059196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00330090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020143 BTC.

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,250,231 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,221 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

