GMP Capital Inc. (GMP) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of GMP Capital stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.09. 25,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,126. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. GMP Capital has a 52-week low of C$1.76 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GMP Capital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMP Capital

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

