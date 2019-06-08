Golem (GNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.46 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Golem has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $94.46 million and $11.46 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, OKEx, WazirX and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00404560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.60 or 0.02479110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00151728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,622,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Gate.io, BitMart, Livecoin, Bitbns, Braziliex, BigONE, Tidex, HitBTC, Coinbe, Zebpay, BitBay, Huobi, DragonEX, ABCC, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Poloniex, Koinex, Liqui, YoBit, Bithumb, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Iquant, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

