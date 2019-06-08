Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.03. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $135,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

