Guardant Health Inc (GH) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

GH stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank acquired 2,033,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,706,026 over the last 90 days.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

