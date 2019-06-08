Harworth Group (HWG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective for the company.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.95. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

