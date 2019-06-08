Head to Head Survey: DNB Financial (DNBF) and Comerica (CMA)

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get DNB Financial alerts:

DNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. DNB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comerica has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DNB Financial and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Comerica 2 15 7 1 2.28

Comerica has a consensus price target of $91.90, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than DNB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Financial and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial 20.18% 9.68% 0.93% Comerica 34.75% 16.95% 1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNB Financial and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial $51.37 million 3.75 $10.68 million $2.48 17.94 Comerica $3.60 billion 3.01 $1.24 billion $7.24 9.69

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Financial. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of DNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of DNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DNB Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comerica beats DNB Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company also engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.