Heather A. Humphrey Sells 1,000 Shares of Evergy (EVRG) Stock

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVRG opened at $60.48 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,586,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,880,000 after acquiring an additional 198,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,259,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,051,000 after acquiring an additional 539,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Evergy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,523,000 after acquiring an additional 658,342 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Evergy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,026,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,707,000 after acquiring an additional 631,001 shares during the period.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

