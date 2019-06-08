Heineken (HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Heineken has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

