Helical PLC (HLCL) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Helical stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Friday. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Several research firms recently commented on HLCL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Tim Murphy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total value of £127,050 ($166,013.33).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

