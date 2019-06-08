HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.03. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

