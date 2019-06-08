Hexindai (HX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hexindai Inc. provides consumer lending marketplace. It facilitates loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China. Hexindai Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Shares of HX stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Hexindai has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexindai in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hexindai by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Hexindai by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 635,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hexindai by 814.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 89,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexindai during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

