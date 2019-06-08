Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,808.57 ($23.63).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,607.50 ($21.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,366.50 ($17.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, for a total transaction of £31,260 ($40,846.73). Also, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

