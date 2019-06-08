Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,763 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 129.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,462 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,129,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,223. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

