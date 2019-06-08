Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Receives $173.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.67.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12,075.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985,685 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after purchasing an additional 766,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,505,000 after purchasing an additional 648,861 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.