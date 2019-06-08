Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Microsoft by 9,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 169,992,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 168,237,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,912,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,006,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,496,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,251,632. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

MSFT stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $132.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

